Normal East Trail Subdivision plans adjusted, smaller than original

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A long overdue project in the Twin Cities could finally take its next steps toward completion, except now a bit smaller.

The East Trail subdivision located at 31 Uptown Circle will now be four stories tall instead of the originally proposed five. Town staff said the developer adjusted its plans for an original tenant who decided to stay in its current location.

Additionally, the third level in Monday’s council item included a mix of retail and residential space. The developer also needs less parking.

According to the Town, the mural will be incorporated into the interior space of the building.

Construction can start as soon as October, and the pandemic-delayed project won’t be done until October 2023.