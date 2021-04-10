Northwoods Community Church men’s ministry hosts free oil change event for single moms and widows

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Volunteers from Northwoods Community Church’s men’s ministry spent Saturday giving full-service oil changes for single mothers and widows in need.

Leaders said the group hosts this service twice a year, and it’s free to people who sign up.

Group Life Pastor Josh Kiefer said they serviced 40 cars Saturday afternoon.

He said the women who sign up are always appreciative, and the event is a good way for men in the church to get involved.

“Often times with men’s ministry, it can be difficult for guys to want to jump in and serve, but this has been a real practical way for a lot of men to step in and serve an area of their, not only passion but their skill set , in a way that allows them to serve people who the scripture tells us that we should be helping,” said Kiefer.

The group is hosting their next oil change event on the first Saturday in October.