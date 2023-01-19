PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria man accused of carjacking a 91-year-old man outside of OSF St. Francis Medical Center last month pleads not guilty.

Gabriel M. Messenger, 20, appeared in court via video Thursday afternoon.

Messenger asked to be given a public defender, who entered the plea on his behalf. Messenger is charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking after police arrested him for carjacking a 91-year-old man in late December.

Records state Messenger approached the victim while he was removing snow from his windshield. After a brief struggle, Messenger got into the vehicle and sped away.

The 91-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

He’s due back in court for a scheduling conference on March 23.