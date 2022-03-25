PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A longtime Peoria Heights Superintendent who died on Wednesday is being remembered for his contributions to the community.

Roger Bergia spent 62 years at Peoria Heights as a teacher, principal and superintendent before retiring in 2012, said Peoria Heights Superintendent Eric Heath.

“Roger was a fixture in our community for 84 years … He was our superintendent for 38 years, which longevity like that is uncommon. He was the backbone of this community for a long time, and he meant a lot to a lot of people here,” said Heath.

Heath said Bergia was his, “number one mentor” and a great friend.

“He was impossible to follow as a superintendent. He was the best superintendent around. He was so accomplished and so loved. It was really difficult to follow in those footsteps, and I hope over the years I have tried my hardest to live up to his standards. I’ll never reach those standards,” he said.

Heath said Bergia’s impact went beyond the school.

“He guided this community, not just the school district, really the community as a whole through some really hard times over the years. He did it with grace and kindness. He was the most humble person, I wish everybody had a chance to meet him,” he said.

One of Bergia’s legacies is Peoria County Bright Futures, the largest pre-K program in the county. Heath said Bergia started the program almost 30 years ago.

Heath said Bergia will be missed by the entire Peoria Heights community.

“The outpouring from the community that you see on social media…. He was truly the kindest, gentlest man, and you see that in a lot of the posts. They talk about how kind he was, how he’s a mentor, and how he’s helped them. He just did so much for so many people,” he said.

Bergia was 84 years old.

Bergia’s funeral is 11 a.m. Monday at Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria, with visitation starting at 10 a.m.