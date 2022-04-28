PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man accused of shooting at two Peoria Police officers received 100 days in jail for shouting match with a judge.

Judge Kevin Lyons found Carlos D. Jones, 43, in contempt of court Thursday after yelling back and forth with him when Jones explained why he refused to submit to a DNA swab test.

During Jones’ court appearance, he proclaimed his innocence in an officer involved shooting that happened at the end January.

Employees with Illinois State Police also showed up to Jones’ court appearance to get him to take a swab test.

Jones said he didn’t understand why state police needed his DNA, why they were allowed to visit him in jail, he accused his public defender breaking their confidentiality agreement, and yelled out that state police believe they are “above the law.”

After the shouting bout, Lyons found him in contempt of court, sentenced him to 100 days in jail, and required him to submit his DNA.

Those with ISP said Jones went back to his holding cell and refused to come, but about an hour later he agreed to give his DNA.

Jones is indicted on two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm after allegedly shooting at Peoria Police officers near the area of E. McClure Avenue and N. Atlantic Avenue on Jan. 31.

Peoria Police said they located Jones after he was seen leaving a residence and getting into a pickup truck near Warren Street and Lincoln Avenue on Feb. 3. Jones fled on foot after officers attempted a traffic stop, but was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

He’s due back in court May 5 and his trial date is set for May 9.