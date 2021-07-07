30-year THPD veteran killed in shooting at federal building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Authorities have confirmed an officer was shot and killed Wednesday at a federal building in Terre Haute.

“Information is minimal at this time,” Terre Haute Police Department Sgt. Ryan Adamson said. “We’re still processing the scene. We’re still reaching out to family members. When we have more information we’ll update you all accordingly as the case allows.”

Detective Greg Ferency, a 30-year veteran of the Terre Haute Police Department, was shot and killed outside of a federal building Wednesday. Ferency was on assignment with the FBI Taskforce on behalf of the Terre Haute Police Department.

“Greg Ferency was a good man,” Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said. “He worked in this community for many, many, many years. It is a sad day for this community and for the Terre Haute Police Department.”

Authorities have confirmed that the suspect is in custody and is undergoing surgery at Terre Haute Regional Hospital. The suspect was reportedly driving a gold or silver Ford F-150 truck with rear end damage. The vehicle that matches the description is currently parked at Regional Hospital with police tape surrounding it.

Ferency is the third police officer to be killed while on duty in the Wabash Valley in the last ten years and four days, Carter said.

“I just don’t, I don’t understand,” Carter said. “I don’t know when this is going to stop.”

The FBI will handle the investigation into Ferency’s death due to where the shooting occurred. Members of the investigation from both ISP and the FBI will hold a press conference with more information on Thursday, Carter said.

“There will be a lot of information that will be forthcoming in the coming days,” Carter said.

A processional for Ferency took place Wednesday afternoon, leaving Union Hospital, going down 8th Avenue to 13th Street then Wabash Avenue, pass the Terre Haute Police Department Headquarters and go down 7th Street to Regional Hospital. You can view a video of the processional below.

Gov. Eric Holcomb released a statement regarding the shooting:

“The tragic events that unfolded today are senseless. Our heart breaks for Detective Greg Ferency’s family, loved ones and those who served with him every day protecting the residents of the Wabash Valley. Janet and I are thinking of the Terre Haute Police Department, the community and Detective Ferency’s family as I know they will be steadfast in honoring his life, service and dedication to the residents of Vigo County.”