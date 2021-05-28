Ohio woman wins Morton’s “Baking Up Love” film contest, She’ll play the wife of singer Jeff Timmons

MORTON, Il. (WMBD) – An Ohio woman is getting her foot in the door to Hollywood, landing her first movie role in a new Central Illinois film.

Liz McCauley, traveling from Dayton, Ohio, spent the better part of Friday in Morton in the makeup chair and getting to know the cast for the upcoming movie by Gemelli Films called “Baking Up Love.”

She’ll be playing the wife of singer Jeff Timmons’ character. Timmons is most known from the music group 98 Degrees.

“I’m excited, it’s just new opportunities,” McCauley said. “I love to travel so you know I got to take a little road trip on Memorial Day weekend, I get to be in a movie, I get to see my favorite boyband member. I’m trying not to fangirl too much but you know I think I’ll be ok.”

McCauley won the role through a contest the film’s production team held where the contestants had to submit a recipe describing what they would bake and enter into the Great Pumpkin Bake-Off.

McCauley’s winning entry was Pumpkin Lasagna.

“I googled unique pumpkin recipes and I kind of went from there and deep-dove,” McCauley said. “I found a recipe for pumpkin lasagna and that was my submission. I got the message and went ‘no way’ and now I’m here.”

McCauley’s prize package, presented to her by Timmons and the village’s mayor Jeff Kaufman, also included a hotel stay at Morton Holiday Inn Express & Suites, an invitation for two to the premiere of Baking Up Love in August, an access pass to Morton’s Pumpkin Festival, and more.

Jeff Timmons, who’ll be playing the role of ‘Pastor Mark’, said this contest was a great way to stir up the public’s engagement with the film.

“My group 98 Degrees, we’re known for doing a lot of stuff with the fans,” Timmons said. “We thought it would be a good way to get people engaged in the movie and get them acclimated with the city of Morton.”

He also said taking part in this film is exhilarating as he’s always wanted to catch the acting bug.

“It’s something I’ve always dreamed of doing growing up,” Timmons said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to be in the singing business 25 years now and trying this and getting in front of the camera it’s a different art form.”

Timmons said he hopes the world will soon see him in more roles for Gemelli films.

The movie will be released on Pureflix starting Sept. 1, and the cast and crew will return to Morton for a premiere on August 28.