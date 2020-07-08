One injured after early-morning South Peoria shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police said Wednesday a morning shooting in the South Peoria area left one person injured.

According to Peoria Police spokesperson Amy Dotson, officers responded just after 3:30 a.m. to the 1200 block of West Millman after detection by the city’s ShotSpotter system. Dotson confirmed a male found in the 1800 block was shot in the hand. He was taken to a local hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Dotson said a search of the area for a suspect using a police K9 was unsuccessful. An investigation into the shooting was continuing.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected