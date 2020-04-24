Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

One injured in Bloomington Stabbing

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police responded to a stabbing on the 800 block of S. East St. around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Police said the 19-year-old male victim was stabbed while walking on the sidewalk. The victim was transported to St. Joseph’s emergency room and is currently in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported. No arrests have been made yet. Bloomington detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information should contact BPD Detective Steve Moreland at 309-434-2359 or Smoreland@cityblm.org, or call McLean County Crime Stoppers at (309) 828-1111.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News