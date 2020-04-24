One injured in Bloomington Stabbing

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police responded to a stabbing on the 800 block of S. East St. around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Police said the 19-year-old male victim was stabbed while walking on the sidewalk. The victim was transported to St. Joseph’s emergency room and is currently in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported. No arrests have been made yet. Bloomington detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information should contact BPD Detective Steve Moreland at 309-434-2359 or Smoreland@cityblm.org, or call McLean County Crime Stoppers at (309) 828-1111.

