BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Coroner says a man is dead after he was found trapped under a large mower Wednesday.
Bloomington’s officers and firefighters were dispatched to the medical assist call at the 1200 block of N Hershey Rd around 8 a.m. Officers investigated the scene and called the Coroners office.
Mclean County Coroner Dr. Kathleen Yoder pronounced the man deceased at 8:36 a.m. The identity of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin are notified.
Yoder stated that an autopsy will be completed later today.
Latest Headlines
- Tri-County update shows 91 new cases of COVID-19, one new death
- One man dead after mowing accident in Bloomington
- 93-year-old woman swears in as Tazewell County Election Judge
- Pritzker gives COVID-19 update, announces new saliva-based testing at U of I at Urbana-Champaign
- Apple is 1st US company to be valued at $2 trillion