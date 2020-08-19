One man dead after mowing accident in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Coroner says a man is dead after he was found trapped under a large mower Wednesday.

Bloomington’s officers and firefighters were dispatched to the medical assist call at the 1200 block of N Hershey Rd around 8 a.m. Officers investigated the scene and called the Coroners office.

Mclean County Coroner Dr. Kathleen Yoder pronounced the man deceased at 8:36 a.m. The identity of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

Yoder stated that an autopsy will be completed later today.

