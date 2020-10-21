One man found dead in semi

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was found dead in a semi at the Allen Rd. Walmart late Tuesday evening.

According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, the male was in his 30’s.

The death is currently under investigation by the Peoria Police Department and the Peoria County Coroner’s Office.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

