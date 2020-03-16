One person injured when a tree falls on Peoria home

PEORIA, Ill. — A tree fell on a house Sunday afternoon while a tree service was cutting it down causing major damage.

Peoria Firefighters responded to 3019 W. Marquette Street about 3:15 p.m. When they arrived they found the tree on the house and one person suffering from an injury. Firefighters say the injured person was on the porch of the home when a large section of a tree fell on the house. The victim was treated at the scene and then transported to a local hospital.

Peoria code enforcement workers evaluated the damage to the home and deemed it uninhabitable. The two people living in the home are being relocated.