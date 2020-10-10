One taken to local hospital after garage catches fire in Peoria early Saturday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One was taken to a local hospital after a garage caught fire in Peoria early Saturday morning.

Members of the Peoria Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1700 block of W. Bradley Avenue at approximately 4:44 a.m. Upon arrival, crews encountered a detached garage on fire behind the home and a burn victim laying outside the garage.

Crews provided emergency care to the victim while others attacked the fire. The patient was transported to an unknown local hospital via AMT.

The fire was extinguished and a Peoria Fire Department Investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

At this time, the cause is still under investigation. Estimated damage is reported to be $15,000.

