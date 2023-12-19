PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — We have highlighted many businesses as part of our Open For Business segment.

Here is a look back at some of our favorites from 2023.

Morton baker expands Central Illinois reach

Learn how Rebekah Baer expanded her baking business from a food truck to a storefront in this Open for Business.

Development center offers resources for aspiring entrepreneurs

The Minority Business Development Center in Peoria is a local non-profit that helps entrepreneurs start their businesses with workshops and training.

Retired chef starts seasoning company

Learn how retired chef Bob Baker was motivated by his family to get into the seasoning business in this Open for Business.

Beauty supply store owner breaking barriers in the industry

Carmela Johnson opened Natural Crown Beauty Essentials in Northwoods Mall in June, with the goal of keeping a Black-owned beauty supply store in the Peoria area.

Two friends open unique candle shop at Northwoods Mall

Learn about two friends who are offering some tasty-smelling candles in Northwoods Mall in this Open for Business.

Twin Cities challenge park offers the American Ninja Warrior experience

Learn if you have what it takes to be an American Ninja Warrior at Iron Coyote Challenge Park, in this Open for Business.

Gluten-free restaurant has a fresh take on eating, drinking well

The Queen of Squash in the Peoria Metro Centre showed that food could be fun and flavorful, no matter your diet, in this Open for Business.

‘Enter a new world:’ Virtual reality gaming comes to Northwoods Mall

From dinosaurs to the ocean floor, there are many places and things you can visit in virtual reality at Press Play Gaming in this Open for Business.

Two couples, pup behind Bloomington’s new coffee drive-thru

Learn about the Bernese Mountain dog who is the mascot and namesake of one of Bloomington’s newest coffee drive-thru in this Open for Business.

Learn aerial arts, circus skills, tumbling at The Smalltown Circus

The Smalltown Circus in Hanna City is showing off the aerial arts and circus skills they can teach in this Open for Business.

