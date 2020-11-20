Organizers seeking donations for 7th Annual Day of Stuffing in Peoria

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — The seventh annual Day of Stuffing looked a little different this year due to the pandemic.

The Stuff a Bus Food Drive wrapped up at Kroger on Lake Avenue Friday. Donations were given to help purchase non-perishable food for the Peoria Friendship House.

As of Friday morning, the virtual bus was about three-quarters of the way full. Marcellus Sommerville, who leads the Friendship House, said he is thankful for those donating.

“They’ve helped us serve the community more, so with it being a food desert in the North Valley and being able to open our pantry three times a week, is, I can’t even put it into words honestly (how many) people we are touching and serving through our food pantry,” said Sommerville.

The demand for the food pantry was reportedly up 200% this year.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News