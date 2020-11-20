Organizers seeking donations for 7th Annual Day of Stuffing in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — The seventh annual Day of Stuffing looked a little different this year due to the pandemic.

The Stuff a Bus Food Drive wrapped up at Kroger on Lake Avenue Friday. Donations were given to help purchase non-perishable food for the Peoria Friendship House.

As of Friday morning, the virtual bus was about three-quarters of the way full. Marcellus Sommerville, who leads the Friendship House, said he is thankful for those donating.

“They’ve helped us serve the community more, so with it being a food desert in the North Valley and being able to open our pantry three times a week, is, I can’t even put it into words honestly (how many) people we are touching and serving through our food pantry,” said Sommerville.

The demand for the food pantry was reportedly up 200% this year.