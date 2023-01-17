LOS GATOS, Ca. (WMBD)– The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers will be reassembled for a new Netflix movie.

According to a Netflix’s Facebook post, the movie will reunite some of the franchise’s cast, including original stars David Yost, Walter E. Jones, and Barbara Goodson aka the voice of Rita Repulsa.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is a scripted, stand-alone 30th-anniversary special that will premiere on Netflix on April 19.

The Power Rangers were recently in the news for the death of original Green Ranger actor, Jason David Frank, passing away at the age of 49.

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is a multimedia franchise first created by Saban as Super Sentai, before being remodeled for western audiences. The franchise has spawned television shows, video games, movies, and countless action figures.