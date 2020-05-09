OSF HealthCare to begin elective services again

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center is set to begin surgical and non-emergent services Monday.

The hospital wrote in a release Saturday the restart of these services will be phased in. The hospital is taking a phased-in approach in efforts to save personal protective equipment, testing and staffing. Monday will be the start of phase one.

“During phase one, which begins May 11, surgeries and interventional procedures will be scheduled at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, including surgeries that were previously canceled or postponed, as well as new elective surgeries,” Community Relations Coordinator Kodi Smith wrote.

Smith said patients going to OSF will have to follow strict guidelines including COVID-19 screening 72 hours before the appointment. Anyone entering the hospital will have to wear a mask, with the exception being made for children younger than two or those with a medical condition that prohibits wearing a mask.