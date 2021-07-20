OSF Medical Group Pediatrics in Bloomington offering walk-in school and sports physicals during the month of August

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — OSF HealthCare is offering an easy way for students in the Twin Cities to get their school and sports physicals before the school year begins.

OSF Medical Group Pediatrics in Bloomington will offer school and sports physicals for students on a walk-in basis during the month of August.

From August 2-6, walk-in physicals will be provided from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

And from August 9-13, from 8 a.m. until Noon.

Dr. Rebecca Sierra with OSF Pediatrics said the walk-in physicals help with parents who might not be able to schedule a physical at a time that works for them.

“Schedules fill up pretty quickly for school physicals, and we try to allot some availability for illnesses and other things too, so this is a way, if you’re not able to schedule a physical at a time that works for you, for them to get those in before school starts,” said Dr. Sierra.

She added, these are just basic physicals, and if parents have other concerns they wish to discuss, they should schedule a physical with a primary doctor.