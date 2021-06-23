Pedestrian bridge collapses in DC, injuring multiple people

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A pedestrian bridge collapsed in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, injuring several people, officials said.

DC Fire and EMS tweeted that six patients were “assessed,” five of which were taken to the hospital after the noon incident. There were no reports of anyone trapped in the debris.

The bridge collapsed at Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street NE, the agency tweeted, and state Highway 295 was closed in both directions.

Update bridge collapse I-295 prior to Polk St NE. 6 patients assessed, 4 of those were transported. #DCsBravest Hazmat unit mitigating diesel fuel leak from truck that is partially beneath bridge. At least 1 other vehicle was struck by debris. Collapse blocks both directions. pic.twitter.com/wILXGs1zWe — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 23, 2021

During a media briefing Wednesday afternoon, officials said a vehicle hit the bridge, and the preliminary investigation suggests this caused the collapse, according to sister station WAVY.

Chris Geldart, deputy mayor for public safety, said it could take until Thursday to remove the debris and reopen the roadway. He said there is no time estimate for when the bridge will be replaced.

Geldart said the last inspection reports from the bridge show the mooring, which separated during the collision, was structurally sound.

#Chopper4 #Breaking: #dctraffic 295 Kenilworth Avenue Anacostia Freeway is CLOSED in Northeast DC for the PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE COLLAPSE south of Eastern Ave, between Polk and Douglass streets, only minor injuries reported – tune in to @nbcwashington now! #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/ODd0xyAqxA — ʙʀᴀᴅ ꜰʀᴇɪᴛᴀꜱ (@Chopper4Brad) June 23, 2021

This is a developing story.