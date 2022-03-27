PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two Peoria women, who set out a mission to walk every street in Peoria, were featured in the New York Times for their commitment.

Mary Hosbrough and Jennifer Jacobsen-Wood are the “Pedestrians in Peoria.” The two life-long friends’ journey took them two years to cover more than 1,000 streets in the city.

The women said the idea came from their training for long marathons and wanting to see more of the city.

They said they did not expect their marathon to be recognized nationally.

“That was really surprising, I mean we had local media coverage, but that seems normal because we’re walking in Peoria,” said Jacobsen-Wood.

The women said they will be partnering with the Peoria Public Library, hosting an event based on a book named “This Is Where I belong” by Melody Warnick. They will walk 2-3 miles on the first Sunday of April, May, and June, and they said anyone in the community is welcome to join.