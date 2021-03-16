Pekin man sentenced to 47 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Pekin man, who is a repeated sex offender, is given a 47-year prison sentence for sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, 40-year-old Harold L. Williams was on federal supervised release when he enticed an out-of-state minor to engage in child pornography in 2019.

His crime was committed from Jan. 2019 to April 2019.

The sentence term for this crime is 45 years. He will also serve a consecutive two years for violating the terms of his previously imposed lifetime supervised release.

Williams pleaded guilty to the crime. The judge ordered Williams to remain on lifetime supervised release, again, upon completion of his prison term.

In 2010, Williams was convicted and sentenced to concurrent prison sentences for state and federal crimes. Williams was sentenced to six years in state prison for aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Peoria County, Ill., and to 10 years in federal prison for receipt of child pornography in the Central District of Illinois.

He was released in January 2019.

Williams has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since his arrest on April 9, 2019.