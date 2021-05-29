Pekin native celebrates her 100th birthday

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A Pekin native celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday with her whole family.

Relatives and friends got together for a birthday open house, celebrating 10 decades of Shirley Moore. She was born on May 25, 1921.

Moore said this is her fifth party, celebrating the milestone so far, and said she is happy to enjoy it with so many people.

Moore said she spends most of her time gardening now but was a secretary for many different businesses across Peoria. After her husband was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, Moore went on to serve as the first president of the Alzheimer’s Association Central Illinois branch.

Moore said she’s learned a lot with age and said friends and optimism are key to getting through life’s challenges.

“I try to find at least one thing positive in every day,” said Moore. “Sometimes it takes a little hunting, but it’s there. Set a goal and work towards that goal, and you’ll make it, you’ll make. Got to have that determination.”

Moore also said she received more than 100 birthday cards. She said it feels good to know she has so many people who are thinking of her on her birthday.