Breaking News
All Illinois schools set to close through March 30
Closings
There are currently 6 active closings. Click for more details.

Pekin Police Department offers teleservice amid COIVD-19

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Pekin Police_7310595807128275847

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — To limit potential exposure of the COVID- 19 virus, the Pekin Police Department said emergency calls that don’t require person-to-person contact will be handled by telephone.

The department Friday announced on Facebook that they will use teleservice to complete a police report and answer questions. Officials said they will continue to staff the front desk, but if a person comes to the front desk, they will be addressed in the foyer area and the drawer will be used to exchange paper.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News