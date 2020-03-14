Pekin Police Department offers teleservice amid COIVD-19

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — To limit potential exposure of the COVID- 19 virus, the Pekin Police Department said emergency calls that don’t require person-to-person contact will be handled by telephone.

The department Friday announced on Facebook that they will use teleservice to complete a police report and answer questions. Officials said they will continue to staff the front desk, but if a person comes to the front desk, they will be addressed in the foyer area and the drawer will be used to exchange paper.