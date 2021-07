PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Police said Martha Street near South 17th Street and Easling Court is back open after a domestic dispute Saturday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to the area at 3:52 p.m. for a domestic dispute involving a handgun. During the investigation, the portion of Martha Street was shut down.

Officers made contact with the people involved and said no one was hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.