Pekin’s Dragonland, including slides, reopen Memorial Day Weekend

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin’s Dragonland water park is open for the season and waterslides are back open, too.

The water park closed for the summer 2020 season due to COVID-19. In 2019, the slides were closed after pump failures.

Now, park district leaders said repairs are done and they’re ready to welcome people back. Kyla Fountain, the assistant manager, said she’s excited for all of Dragonland to be open.

“Our slides are like our biggest attraction everybody really loves them,” said Fountain. “A lot of people come out just for our slides, so we’re really excited to have those open. They’re just a lot of fun.”

She also said she’s expecting a busy season.

“We are so excited,” said Fountain. “We’ve been waiting for two years. A lot of us, this is our first year here, but we know that Dragonland is a place that everyone loves to come every summer, so we’ve been really anticipating our opening. We’re hoping we get a really big crowd.”

The pool is heated and on Monday was about 82.5 degrees Fahrenheit, she said. Pekin’s Dragonland is open through August 8, 2021.