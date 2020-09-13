Pekin’s Festive Foods event shines on through the rain

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Rain or shine, people in Pekin are still getting a taste of the Marigold Festival.

The Marigold Festival 2020 was condensed this year due to social distancing guidelines making the usual festivities impossible to carry-out safely.

Festival Chairperson Baylee Gambetti said despite the pandemic, the traditional parade and Festive Foods event would still be offered as drive-thru events. However, the parade was canceled Saturday morning due to the rain flooding the parade route, but the Festive Foods event pushed through.

Gambetti said 13 vendors and around 50 volunteers helped shape the festive experience in the First United Methodist parking lot where some cars got backed into the street to get a taste of their favorite foods.

“We have a ton of people in line right now,” Gambetti said. “We are wadding our way through it and filling orders the best that we can.”

She said even though the event was a drive-thru, the spirit of the festival was still present.

“I think everyone’s coming out for their favorite food,” Gambetti said. “The kind that you associate the Marigold Festival with [like] sugar donuts or with ice cream sandwiches or whatever your favorite item is, so I think that even though they couldn’t be there for the normal festival, I think they’re getting their fix via the festive foods.”

Gambetti said all of the food vendors were nonprofit organizations and all of the money they raised goes back into the community toward their nonprofit.

She said if anyone missed the event Saturday, the Festive Foods drive-thru continues Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.

