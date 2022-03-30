PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A staple in the Pekin community will soon pack up and head to a new location.

Staff and volunteers will The Hope Chest said the organization has been on 1106 Derby Street since its inception in 2012.

They said for a decade it’s been a place where people on a budget can find for clothes, food, furniture, novelties, knick-knacks and more — all under one roof.

“We’ve just been growing as an organization, we serve so many customers,” Alice Craig, the Hope Chest’s director of finances, said.

Craig said for the past 10 years its mission has been helping other people excel through its thrift store, food pantry, and a host of programs and partnerships with other organizations to help families with tangible needs.

“[We] see a need and then find a way to help meet that need,” Craig said. ” Whether they need clothing for their children as they are getting back into a home situation, we help provide dishware, pots and pans, furniture, whatever we have on-hand that we can help them with.”

She said they never expected the Hope Chest to become what it has today. But over the years as the community’s needs grew, the organization’s space did not.

Craig said in an effort to help better serve the community, they’re moving about seven minutes away to 1414 and 1416 North 8th Street.

She said there will be a bigger parking lot for customers, more access by way of two bus routes, she said there will even be a separate building for the thrift store and food pantry.

“We are planning to open a type of food pantry where they can come in and actually shop for what they are needing rather than us assuming based on what we have in stock,” Craig said.

Customers like Timothy Masters, a south Pekin resident, said he visits the Hope Chest multiple times a week and wherever it goes, he’ll follow.

It’s going to be more of a trip for me but I’ll still make it work because I really love the Hope Chest,” Masters said. “It’s been here a while and it’s really been a big part of us.”

“We are looking forward to this new chapter, just being able to expand our services, expand our shop ability,” Craig said. “Hopefully we will continue with our family friendly service and just making it a very place where people come find that next treasure.”

There’s no official grand opening date yet, but Craig said they’re looking for volunteers to help with the move and setting up the new place.

She also said they’re really in need of donations, especially furniture.