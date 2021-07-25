People in central Illinois are finding ways to beat the summer heat this weekend

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Many are hoping to beat the heat this week, and for people in the Twin-Cities, there are plenty of options.

Mose Rickey, Superintendent of Recreation with the City of Bloomington, said in addition to Holiday Pool, there are more than 30 parks, a few of which, have water features.

“Three of those parks, we have spray parks, so people can go and visit for free, and they can cool off from dusk till dawn, and those parks are North Tipton Park, McGraw Park, and also Miller Park, and of course Miller Park if you go there to cool off, it’s fantastic because you can go right across the way and visit the zoo, and see how the animals are cooling off as well,” said Rickey.

He said the parks staff are happy with the turnout at Holiday Pool as well as the spray parks.

“We like making those opportunities available to the patrons here, and it’s been very rewarding for myself and for staff as well,” said Rickey.

In Peoria, some like Samuel Goin III, who was skateboarding around town, are embracing the heat, rather than trying to avoid it.

“When it’s nice days like this, I don’t like sitting around the house, so I try to get out, at least doing this, this is like my physical hobby rather than indoor hobbies and such,” said Goin III.

But he still finds ways to keep cool while skateboarding.

“Got some waters, just throw some on my head if I need to, but what I’m looking forward to the most is a nice cold shower after all this,” said Goin III.

And as warm weather continues, leaders at the National Weather Service said to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous work, and take breaks inside.