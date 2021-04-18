People in Washington enjoy new spring market

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Sunday, April 18, hundreds of people celebrated the launch of the new ‘Spring It On’ outdoor market in Washington.

People enjoyed food and craft vendors from across central Illinois and live music outside of Five Points.

The owner of Popcorn Haven in Peoria said business is slow due to the pandemic, but events like the market allow them to connect with new customers.

He says the feedback is good they almost sold out of popcorn.

“We brought about 16 different flavors and we are down to probably 20 bags of popcorn left and we started out with probably 240 bags,” said Popcorn Haven owner Gregory Young.

The market returns for the next two Sunday afternoons from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Five Points in Washington.