PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Afro American Firefighters Association and the Peoria Fire Department have nearly reached their goal of gathering 1000 backpacks full of supplies in the second annual Fill the Fire Truck campaign.

Scott Howard, PFD firefighter and Afro American Firefighter Association secretary, said they have been able to double the number of backpacks for students this year.

“We might not be able to give away 2000 backpacks, but we’ll be able to give away about 1000 backpacks that are filled with as much school supplies as necessary to be able to help children and teachers around the city,” said Howard.

At about 2 p.m. Saturday, about two hours before the donation event ended, they had about 800 backpacks in total.

“Last year, we were able to give away about 375 backpacks with the Tri-County Urban League at that point,” Howard said. “Those backpacks went in 26 minutes. Very fast. So this year, if we can get close to 1000, we’re looking like we’re nearing about 800 right now. We hopefully should be able to extend that out a little bit. But we’re trying to help as many as we possibly can.”

Howard said the campaign began last summer after the firefighters realized that as they were struggling to get financially back on track, people in the area certainly were as well.

“Everyone has been hit with COVID in the last few years and inflation is, you know, slamming all of our less fortunate families and all of us even on the department,” Howard said. “And a lot of us have family members that are either teachers or students and one of the big things that’s important to us is trying to, you know, reach out and help them as much as we can because these are all of our future doctors and lawyers and teachers and, hopefully, firefighters out here and getting to connect with us. We love being a part of the Peoria family and just trying to do our best to put our best foot forward.”

He said they have done well when it comes to both monetary and physical donations. He said they have raised about $2,000 from the members of the fire department itself, as well as about $2,000 from the citizens of Peoria. The campaign has also received donations from organizations in Peoria.

Howard stated that they take all the monetary donations and buy backpacks and fill them with about 50 to 75 percent of the supplies that are listed on the school supply list.

The campaign has also been able to partner with an organization outside of Peoria that is helping high school and college students with computers.

“We were also able to partner up with a company that’s outside of Peoria called PCs for People,” Howard said. “So, we’re going to have a lot of refurbished Chromebooks and some other less refurbished Chromebooks to be able to give to incoming high school and college students.”

Howard said the event for giving out the Chromebooks and the backpacks, called the Back to School Bash, will be on July 27 at Trewyn Park in Peoria from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The giveaway will start at 6 p.m.

He also said they have partnered with Peoria Park District and 98.5 Kiss FM and that they will be driving up to the event with the backpack-filled fire trucks.

Howard said the ultimate goal of the campaign was to be able to help the community and build a relationship with the people of Peoria. He said they enjoy interacting with the people they serve daily by seeing the families and kids at the events.

He said that there are several ways for people to donate. They accept PayPal, Amazon Wishlist donations, cash donations, and physical donations of supplies.

“The big thing that we’re asking for is that when they go into Walmart they buy, you know, an extra box of crayons,” Howard said. “Or an extra couple of like things of markers or some notebooks, and then we allow them to take it with us, and then we go on we put it on the fire truck, and we take pictures of kids while they’re on the fire truck.”

The Fill the Fire Truck campaign has done two donation events at different Peoria Walmarts and Saturday was the final one before the giveaway.

Howard is hopeful that the group will be able to have 1000 full backpacks for the giveaway this year.

“We’re aiming for 1000, and if we can even do 800, that would be good because we’d be doubling what we did last year,” Howard said. “So we’re definitely on track to do a lot better.”