Peoria Area Performing Arts School’s trailer stolen, organizers pleading for it back

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Organizers with the Peoria Area Performing Arts School (PAPAS) said someone stole their red trailer Tuesday night.

Bryan Blanks, assistant director and community outreach coordinator for PAPAS, said the organization has a trailer that they use throughout the winter and spring for traveling competitions, such as junior high and high school show choir.

But he said they found out the bright red, 14-foot-long and 8-foot-wide, trailer had been taken overnight.

He said it also has a dent and red duct tape on its side.

“We’ve reached out on social media and had just asked if anyone has seen it or could just give us more information to locate the trailer because it’s a really vital part of our studio, especially during competition season,” Blanks said.

He said they have limited space at their studio, so they would store different platforms, costumes, and microphone stands inside the trailer, many were still inside when it was stolen.

Blanks said they’ve had the trailer going on three years, and it was originally a donation to the organization. He said without it, it would be very difficult and almost impossible for students to travel on the road with their competition sets.

“Sometimes when people take things they don’t realize how important it is to an organization and over the years we’ve really worked hard to have this competition group and to be able to offer performing arts to a variety of students through the Peoria and surrounding area,” Blanks said. “So if they could just bring it back with the items inside, it would be deeply appreciated.”

“Just to be honest, we’re a forgiving organization, and we’d rather just have it back than to hold a grudge with the situation at hand.”

Blanks said they’re looking to borrow a trailer for their competition this Friday on Jan 14th, but in the meantime, they’re hoping whoever took it will bring it back to their parking lot at 8816b N Industrial Rd.