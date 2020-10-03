Peoria Art Guild presents new exhibit featuring local Black artists

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Art Guild is presenting A New Renaissance, an art exhibit featuring local Black artists.

The exhibit is compiled of work from the Peoria Guild of Black Artists, a group aiming to support and bring the Black creative community together through the arts.

The Guild hosted an opening for the exhibition Friday evening, bringing out dozens in the community. It featured a collection of work and mixed media such as paintings, photography, collages, and poetry from 10 Black artists residing in Peoria.

Shannon Cox, Executive Director of Peoria Art Guild, posted on the Guild’s website this exhibit is a representation of where the community is now.

“We feel this exhibit is timely to reflect the changing times in our community and we are proud to welcome them to our gallery,” Cox said.

Hannah Offutt, one of the artists, said the exhibit is important to showcase Black stories.

“I think it’s important to show different aspects of Black life and being a Black person and what a Black person does,” Offutt said. “This is just one of many aspects and I think it’s important that people learn our stories.”

The exhibit will be displayed throughout the month of October. The Peoria Art Guild is open Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

