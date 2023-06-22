PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Fire Department responded to an unintentional fire in the IVEX Peoria building at 1 Sloan St. on Thursday, approximately at 4:55 a.m.

According to the Peoria Fire Department, when firefighter arrived on scene they were approached by employees that the fire was inside on the large paper roller system.

When entering the building, fire crew reported that the sprinkler system had activated and put out the fire.

Estimated damages were approximately $250,000

The Peoria Police Department provided traffic control and the Railroad Authority was

called to shut down all railroad traffic due to hose lines across the tracks.

No injuries were reported at the time.