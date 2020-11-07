Peoria business owners could see relief with city’s upcoming Business Recovery Grant Program

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — New grants could soon be available for Peoria businesses negatively affected by COVID-19.

City leaders said this relief would be made possible through the creation of a new Business Recovery Grant Program. The program could award local businesses impacted by COVID-19 up to $15,000 in grant money and award hotel businesses up to $25,000.

Cesar Suarez, the Senior Development Specialist for the city of Peoria, said the city made application to the state of Illinois under the local CARES Act for the program.

“We received tentative approval for this grant,” Suarez said. “The city council actually set aside $1.2 million as a way to support the program.”

Suarez said the grant is now pending approval from the state.

“We’re waiting for the state to approve that grant,” Suarez said. “As soon as we get that notice, we will then publicize this grant program to our business community.”

Suarez said the city expects to hear notice of approval from the state next week, but in the meantime, he’s recommending business owners get their paperwork and application materials ready.

“It’s so important that businesses apply because if we are able to award a million dollars in the month of November, it’s possible that we’ll receive another million dollars or so to give additional grants in the month of December,” Suarez said.

However, Suarez said qualifying businesses have to meet certain qualifications:

It has to be a Peoria business

Businesses have to have expenditures from March 1-Dec 30

Businesses have to demonstrate a loss in revenue

Business owners have to show they’ve been compliant with all of the regulations in the state of Illinois

“If you’re a business that really has suffered from COVID and that you have expenditures between March and December of this year, we are able to award grants either up to three months worth of your expenditures or the total month of your losses during that entire period up to $15,000,” Suarez said.

He said the city also has a Business Recovery Loan Program to go hand-in-hand with the grant program, but he said he recommends businesses “go after the free money first.”

