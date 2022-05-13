Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — A Peoria business was damaged by a fire Thursday night, causing over $100,000 in damages.



Just before 10:30 p.m., the Peoria Fire Department responded to reports of smoke coming from a Donelly’s Irish Pub on North Rockwood Road.

When they arrived, crews found smoke coming from the roof vent of the building. While firefighters worked to extinguish the flames on the roof, a second crew entered the business to extinguish flames found inside the kitchen.

Additional help performed a search on the scene. A fire investigator was called to the business and determined the cause of the fire to be accidental.

Damage from the fire was estimated to be $120,000.

The business was closed at the time of the incident, and no one was injured.