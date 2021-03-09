Peoria City Council amends city code, now allowing short-term rentals, like Airbnb, to operate

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After about six months of deferring the topic, the Peoria City Council officially voted on a resolution that would allow the operation of short-term rentals in the city.

In previous meetings when the item was brought up, council members disagreed on the processes that would allow these rentals, like Airbnbs, to operate in certain areas while also being considerate to the neighbors in those districts.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, council members unanimously approved a plan that designates where in Peoria short-term rentals can be and whether they are permitted uses or special uses.

In single-family residential districts, people are allowed to rent out their homes or rooms after receiving administrative approval if it’s owner-occupied, meaning the owners are living there. However, if it’s not owner-occupied, they would need a special use to do so.

“A short-term rental in any multi-family, residential district, commercial districts, institutional districts, or light-industrial districts would be permitted uses,” Ross Black, Community Development Director, said. “So they would not need to have approval from the city council. Any short-term rental in a single-family district would require a special use approval through the city council.”

Ross also said regardless of if a short-term rental is a permitted use or a special use under the zoning regulations they all have to have a local license, which is similar to a hotel license.

He said when someone applies to have a short-term rental license, the city will contact the neighborhood association, if there is one, in the area where the short-term rental is proposed to weigh in on the process.

“The neighborhood association will have 10 days to provide us with proof that there are restrictive covenants or other adopted restrictions for that specific neighborhood that prohibit short-term rentals,” Black said. “If that information is provided, then at that point the license will not be issued.”

Councilwoman Beth Jensen said the plan is similar to one she proposed six months ago.

“I think it gives ample protection to older neighborhoods,” Jensen said. “Providing an opportunity for neighbors to give their input and to ensure that it’s used in a way that doesn’t disturb the peace of the neighborhood.”

Councilmember Chuck Grayeb also brought up a proposal from Airbnb where a representative said Airbnb would collect and remit hotel taxes on the behalf of the property owners.

They also said they’d introduce the city to a dedicated law enforcement portal where the police department will have access to Airbnb and additional information if there were problems at their listing properties.

Also during the meeting, the city also received $2 million from the CARES ACT that will be used to support small businesses and homeless agencies. It got another $200,000 from the state that will go towards the demolition of the city’s dangerous and abandoned properties.

The city also voted to approve a special use zoning permit to allow a credit union to be built on the corner of War Memorial and University Street.