PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Discussions centering around adding new dispensaries in Peoria has led to a city council meeting tonight. Council members will discuss zoning and licensing regulations. There are three dispensaries that want to set up shop within the city limits of Peoria.

There are currently two dispensaries in the city, both owned by Trinity. One topic of conversation is whether the city should restrict the number of dispensaries they add. City manager Patrick Urich said that studies done on other populations were inconclusive.

“We did some survey work of other municipalities and found that some municipalities did have limitations, some did not, so it’s really a local policy question,” said Urich.

City council member Tim Riggenbach said that meetings like these are important for setting guidelines for new dispensaries.

“I think it’s important that we set the rules, so that the players who are looking to establish these businesses know exactly what the city of Peoria’s expectations are,” said Riggenbach.

Riggenbach went on to say that he hopes the council reaches some sort of resolution.