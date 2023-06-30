PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ) — The Peoria City Soccer team is taking on the Chicago Dutch Lions FC in a Friday night face-off. They’ll be at Shea Stadium on Friday, June 30th. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.



Check out our interview with the players to hear more about their time playing here in Central Illinois. Also, don’t forget to check out our web story, as we get a sneak peek into the Ramblin’ Rounds food truck; and what they have to offer. You can enjoy their donuts and lemon shake-ups at the game.



You can visit the Peoria City Soccer website to get your tickets and learn about their upcoming matches.

