PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s a ‘heartbreaking’ case flooded with red flags, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood.

Officials are re-opening the 2007 death investigation of Nigel Ragon whose death certificate shows he died at just three-months-old from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome also known as ‘SIDS’.

Ragon is the half-brother of Peoria’s most recent homicide victim 8-year-old Navin Jones, who died Tuesday.

Harwood said two of the main reasons officials decided to revisit this case was — one — the manner in which Ragon died and two — the circumstances surrounding his mother Stephanie Jones, 35.

Jones is currently in the Peoria County Jail facing First Degree Murder charges and a potential life sentence in the death of her son Navin. She’s accused of withholding nutrients and medical care which is said to have contributed to his death.

Harwood called the 15-year-old case concerning.

“There was no viable cause of death to this child and we have another child by the same mother who’s now dead and I think that’s of concern,” Harwood said. “It’s a red flag.”

He said SIDS was a diagnosis used when experts couldn’t collectively find a probable cause for death. He said the ‘broad’ term isn’t really used anymore now that there are advanced tools to accurately determine an infant’s death.

“Technology has changed, forensic science has changed and really advanced over the last 15 years,” Harwood said. “So I think we can come up with a lot more information than what was presented 15 years ago.”

Harwood said they’re going to be going through reports, tissue blocks, autopsy and scene photos, and possibly an exhumation of the body if needed. He said the SIDS and natural causes of death don’t seem to fit.

“We know now that there’s no natural substance to a child dying, infants aren’t supposed to die,” Harwood said. “We look at the death of an infant from birth to one year of age.”

He said the state police is also assisting with the investigation and the goal is to make sure justice was and will be served for both Nigel and Navin.