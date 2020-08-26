Peoria County Deputy booked into PCJ, faces two felony charges

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria County Sheriff’s Deputy is being faced with two felony charges.
Wednesday, Illinois State Police arrested 47-year-old Deputy Matthew Hawkins. He is being investigated for stealing from a local business. He is booked into the Peoria County Jail and his bond has not been set.
According to jail records, Hawkins is being charged with retail theft, burglary to commercial business, and official misconduct.
According to a post on ISP’s Facebook page, additional information will not be released at this time.
