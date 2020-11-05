Peoria County Health Department administrator encourages in-person voters to get COVID-19 test

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Today at the Peoria city-county health department COVID-19 briefing health administrator Monica Hendrickson spoke about COVID-19 concerns.

She says people that voted in person should get tested. But the concern, she says, is the amount of voter COVID-19 tests that could come back positive.

“The testing is done through our lab systems, and they did a really good job with keeping up with the demand. I think the concern would be if all those cases end up being positive. That’s going to put a huge strain on that contact tracing for us. But still, that’s not a reason why not to get tested,” she said.

Government officials want to make sure people are staying smart, and making sure they didn’t catch COVID-19 at the polls.

Hundreds of thousands of people across Illinois turned out to vote in the election on Tuesday.

Polling places may not have seen as big of crowds as usual on election day because of the large number of people voting early.

But IDPH Director Doctor Ngoze Ezike is still encouraging people who spent time in line at the polls to get tested.

“I’d also like to encourage people who participated in recent campaign rallies, worked in polling places, stood in line to vote where they couldn’t maintain the six-foot distancing, or participated in recent protests or any other recent events, please get tested,” she said.

Election day fell at a pivotal time in the state’s efforts to try and curve the latest covid surge.

Every region in the state is under increased mitigations for covid.

