Peoria County Jail inmate found dead Sunday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria County Jail inmate was found dead in his cell Sunday morning.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and 59-year-old Michael Dyer died from asphyxiation due to self hanging at 1:15 a.m.

Dyer was booked on January 26 for two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Peoria man Jeffrey Blevins.

Dyer’s bond was set at $1.5 million dollars and he was set for arraignment later this month.

There was no other person in the cell at the time of the incident.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell says Illinois State Police is investigating.