Peoria County Sheriff: 5 new COVID-19 cases at jail

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Five additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the Peoria County jail.



Friday morning, Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell confirmed the new cases, which bring the total number of detainees testing positive to 34.



So far, there is a positivity rate of 20% on the completed tests. There have been 166 tests completed on detainees, with 34 tested positive and 132 tested negative.

The jail is still waiting on 80 tests.

