PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 55-year-old man has been reported missing, the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday.

Eric M. King, who is 5’6 and about 200 pounds, was reported missing. He drives a blue 2007 Honda Element with South Dakota license plates and a yellow “student driver” sticker, the office said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information on this man is asked to call Detective Lee Hoffman at (309) 657-5532 or email him at lhoffman@peoriacounty.org.