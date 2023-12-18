PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria residents will soon have a new way to get information and services all in one location.

A new Health and Human Services building has been under construction since spring of 2023.

To honor the progress made so far, the Peoria City/County Health Department held a “topping out” ceremony.

The building will be located at 2116 N. Sheridan Road in Peoria.

Along with the health department, the building will also house the Regional Office of Education, the Peoria County Coroner Office, and the Sustainability and Resource Conservative Department.

County Board members and the team behind the building signed a steel beam that will be put at the highest point of construction.

“I truly believe this building will be a reflection of the values these departments embody. Welcoming, inclusive, innovative, and a foundation for our community,” said Peoria County Board member Rob Reneau, who also chairs the county’s health committee.

The building is only a quarter of the way complete, and those who will be moving into the new building can’t seem to wait.

Peoria County Regional Superintendent Beth Crider said the move from the courthouse is long overdue.

“Being in a courthouse is not the best space for an office of education. We want to be somewhere where people can access us and get the services they need,” she said.

She said having multiple services in one building will be to the public’s benefit.

“We can refer to each other. Do you have a child in need of health services? They’re right there, it’s a match made in heaven,” said Crider.

The new Health and Human Services building is expected to be completed in late 2024.