Peoria District 1 councilwoman Denise Moore hopes to secure third term to continue revitalizing the area

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Ahead of Peoria’s nearing primary election, WMBD is continuing its coverage of the District 1 candidates.

Incumbent Denise Moore, who’s held the seat since 2013, said she’s seeking a third term as First District councilwoman, saying her work isn’t finished yet.

She said she and her husband intentionally moved to the southside years ago because they wanted to be apart of the “renaissance of the district.”

“The purpose of my asking the residents of the first district to give me the privilege of their vote this time is really a testament of what has happened since 2013,” Moore said.

Moore said she’s proud of her achievements over her past eight years.

Among those accomplishments, she cited the First District now having two resident police officers and developments in residential units and commercial buildings including the Ronald McDonald House in the North Valley, the Dollar General on the southside, and the assisted living facility on Romeo B. Garrett Avenue.

“You’ve seen more than $50 million of infrastructure added to the First District and that’s not even counting the MacArthur Street Bridge, Folkers Avenue in front of Trewyn School, and the $12 million of development coming to Western,” Moore said.

She said she believes this is a good time to continue making progress in the district and there’s a lot more than needs to happen.

Moore said she’s looking forward to completing the $12 million Complete Streets project on Western, satisfying the requests for apartment living in the Warehouse district, and the construction of the new fire station, which will be named after Edward B. Gaines, the city’s first African American firefighter.

“These things that are happening and will happen took years to get to and now we’re seeing the benefit of the work put in,” Moore said.

She said if she could simplify her running points for another term on the city council they would be infrastructure and roadwork, safety, and economic development.

“Economic development is huge,” Moore said. “Which means jobs, it means money, it translates to better housing, it translates to better education, it translates into pride because now children see their loved-ones getting up every day and making a living and investing into the community.”

She said she has an open-door policy with the community and she gives a First District update on 106.3 FM.

Denise Jackson and Aaron Chess are also running for the District council seat.