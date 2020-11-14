Peoria East Bluff resident running for 3rd District City Council seat

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Lawrence Maushard, a writer and self-proclaimed civil rights activist in the city’s East Bluff area is hoping to add “Third District Councilman” to his resume.

Maushard announced, Wednesday, on his Facebook page he’s vying for the seat with the Peoria city council next year, opposing incumbent councilman Tim Riggenbach. He said Riggenbach is a great guy but he believes the East Bluff needs representation from someone who lives among the people there.

“We need someone here on the East Bluff who lives here, who resides here, who enjoys life here but has to live with the challenges and sees them on a day to day basis,” Maushard said. “I can be a voice to the people who live here who have not had direct representation for years and I would say even decades.”

Maushard said he was born and raised in Peoria and is a graduate of both Academy of Our Lady/Spalding Institute and Illinois State University. He said he returned to the River City three years ago and wants to help address issues, such as systemic racism, housing, and infrastructure problems, he’s noticed in his own neighborhood.

“To see some of these streets fall into in such disrepair and the housing stock is just slumlords going crazy,” Maushard said. “That is going to change, we are not going to allow property owners who are absentee people to exploit the residents for $500 and $600 or more a month for places they will never allow their own families to live in.”

He said two years ago he was ‘thrown off’ the ballot for an at-large position and he hopes this time around he can focus his message for the Third District.

He said he also wants to put pressure on the city to fix the sidewalks on Arcadia, Thrush, Republic, and Archer and place speed bumps in the streets. He said hopes property owners will see the effort and invest in their own properties.

“This is a majority African-American community and there’s so much great energy here and I’m proud to be apart of that but for whatever reason, the neglect is just here and I want to be a voice for the people who live here,” Maushard said.

Maushard said the Third District needs investment and he wants to help build up the neighborhoods and bring businesses back to the area.

“I’m trying to appeal to the people who grew up in the East Bluff, who grew up in the center bluff and say ‘bring your money back here in the neighborhoods’,” Maushard said.

Tim Riggenbach announced last month he’s seeking his fourth term as councilman for the district in 2021.