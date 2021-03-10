Peoria Emergency Communications Center gets $1.6 million upgrade

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An upgraded $1.6 million Emergency Communications Center is opening soon in Peoria and leaders said 911 dispatchers will be better equipped to serve people.

The center is set to open in the next few weeks. It includes more workspaces, meaning more people responding to life-saving calls.

“It’s 911, life and death,” said Jeanette Morse, an operations supervisor.

Emergency Communications Center Manager David Tuttle said it’s a state of the art facility.

“Technology changes rapidly, so computers of three or four years ago are slower than what the newer computers are,” said Tuttle.

Tuttle said machines matter in high stress situations.

“When you’re taking emergency 911 calls, you want to have the best mapping, the best audio, the best video that’s available to receive their 911 calls, either voice or text,” said Tuttle.

Morse said the center is moving for the first time in 27 years and it’s growing.

“It’s a bigger facility. We have 12 consoles where we used to just have 10,” said Morse.

The upgrade isn’t cheap and Tuttle said the total cost is approximately $1.6 million. A state grant is paying for $1.1 million of the cost, and the rest is bankrolled by Peorians.

“The remainder of the funding is paid for by the $1.50 that appears of folks’ wireless telephone bills,” said Tuttle.

Tuttle said there are five positions currently open for 911 dispatchers. For people interested in applying, more information is here.