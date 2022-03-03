UPDATE: Battalion Chief Clint Kuhlman said the home is a total loss.

Crews arrived at the home on W. Krause near S. Idaho St. just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday and saw heavy smoke and flames on the second floor.

No one was found inside the home during the initial search.

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters responded to calls of a structure fire shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials are encouraging the community to avoid the area of W. Krause and S. Idaho.

WMBD has a crew at the scene.



This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.