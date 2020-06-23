Peoria fire crews control a morning fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department and Emergency Medical Paramedics responded to a Monday morning fire in a business on 7815 N Knoxville Ave.

Smoke was reportedly funneling out of the front end of the building at 7:01 a.m. Fire crews laddered up the building and extinguished the fire, taking control of the situation by 7:12 a.m. No firefighter or civilian injuries took place. Both of the people in the building were outside by the time fire crews showed up. The fire inflicted an estimate of $5,000 worth of damage in a short time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

